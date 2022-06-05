The Star Wars fandom's racism problem

The Star Wars franchise is defending one of its leads against racist abuse, something that has become a recurring problem for the series. Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Moses Ingram? Ingram plays the main villain in the new Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi hunter named Reva. After the series' debut, the actress, who is Black, revealed on Instagram she's been bombarded with "hundreds" of racist and threatening messages, with one telling her "you're [sic] days are numbered" and another using the N-word. Skip advert Ingram's performance has drawn largely positive reviews, though some viewers have voiced criticism of her character. But even before the series came out, certain fans were already targeting Ingram online. One YouTube video released prior to the series premiere claimed Lucasfilm was "hiding behind diversity," using a racist slur in the thumbnail. Lucasfilm evidently saw the backlash coming, as Ingram told The Independent the studio warned her to prepare for racist abuse. Have other Star Wars actors faced this kind of backlash? This sort of abuse has plagued the Star Wars community for years. But it has especially ramped up since 2015 as Lucasfilm strived to add greater diversity to the franchise with more women and people of color in lead roles. John Boyega, for one, faced racist fan backlash after being cast as Finn, a former Stormtrooper, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. "Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, 'Black this and Black that and you shouldn't be a Stormtrooper,'" Boyega later told GQ. Kelly Marie Tran then joined the series in The Last Jedi, a divisive sequel whose proponents and detractors spent years fighting online. There were many legitimate complaints, but a subset of fans seemed focused on pushing back against Lucasfilm's more diverse cast, and much of the intense hatred was directed at Tran. In 2018, she quit social media due to online harassment.

Some on the right also argued Lucasfilm should have similarly defended The Mandalorian star Gina Carano against online attacks. In that case, the backlash was sparked by Carano's controversial post comparing conservatives to Jews in Nazi Germany, which led to her firing. Is this kind of thing unique to Star Wars? Toxicity surrounding diverse casting has been particularly prevalent in the Star Wars community, but it's far bigger than one franchise. Some past examples include backlash to the casting of a Black actress to play Rue in The Hunger Games and a Black actress to play Hermione in the stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In May 2022, a Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson also faced backlash after casting Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old Black actress, as Annabeth Chase, a character described as white in the books. Author Rick Riordan condemned those "judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks," writing, "Friends, that is racism." He also said that "bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong." Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power has also faced backlash over its more diverse cast, with some fans dismissing the show as "woke" as a result. Executive producer Lindsey Weber told Vanity Fair, "Tolkien is for everyone."