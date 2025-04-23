Andor series two: a 'perfect' Star Wars show

Second instalment of Tony Gilroy's 'compelling' spin-off is a triumph

Diego Luna in Andor, season two.
A 'riveting' performance: Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
(Image credit: Alamy / Prod.DB / Disney)
By
published

With Disney+ pumping out so many "lifeless" spin-offs these days, "Star Wars" can be a "struggle", said Jonathan Dean in The Times. The "anomaly" was "Andor", an "innovative" political thriller that arrived on the streaming platform in 2022, and "like a lightsaber at the end of the tunnel, promised to return".

Season one followed thief-turned-rebel-spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he "forged the rebellion" against the Empire, five years before the events of the 2016 film, "Rogue One". The second instalment picks up a year after the first, with the "web of rebels spreading", while the Empire "clamps down" with more oppressive measures.

