All the 'Star Wars' lore to know before watching 'Ahsoka'

Sabine who? Hera what? "Star Wars" fans who want to dive into the latest Disney+ series "Ahsoka" without being familiar with the franchise's animated shows are likely in for a world of confusion. From the looks of it, although "Ahsoka" is technically a spin-off of "The Mandalorian," it's also effectively a sequel to the Disney XD series "Star Wars Rebels," and events from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" are sure to come into play. So for those interested in following "Ahsoka" but who don't have time to binge over 200 animated episodes before the premiere, we've got you covered with the primer you need: Who is Ahsoka Tano? Introduced in the 2008 animated movie "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Ahsoka Tano is the former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, whom he was assigned to train between the events of "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith." Ahsoka fought by Anakin's side throughout the Clone Wars until she was falsely accused of murder and expelled from the Jedi Order. Although she was subsequently cleared of the charges, this experience soured Ahsoka on the organization. So she walked away from the Jedi Order, contributing to Anakin's fall to the Dark Side. From then on out, Ahsoka was technically no longer a Jedi ever again, though she continued to use the Force. After most of the Jedi were killed during the Order 66 massacre from "Revenge of the Sith," Ahsoka faked her death and went into hiding. She soon began secretly aiding the rebellion using the alias of Fulcrum, assisting a group of rebels that included Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger. Eventually, Ahsoka faced Darth Vader, whom she discovered was really Anakin, in a lightsaber duel. Although she was initially believed to have died in this fight, Ezra Bridger, a Jedi Padawan, saved her after traveling through time and pulling her into the mystical dimension known as the World Between Worlds.

This all occurred before the events of "A New Hope." We most recently saw Ahsoka years later in "The Mandalorian," where she was seeking information about Grand Admiral Thrawn and, in turn, Ezra — more on that below. Ahsoka hasn't yet reunited with Anakin, her former master who is now a Force ghost, since he was redeemed in "Return of the Jedi," but that may take place in "Ahsoka." (And in case it comes up, Anakin's nickname for Ahsoka was "Snips" based on her snippy attitude.) We don't know much about Ahsoka's fate beyond the events "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," although she was one of the voices guiding Rey in "The Rise of Skywalker," possibly suggesting she has died by then. During the Clone Wars, Ahsoka was also good friends with a clone named Captain Rex, who may appear in "Ahsoka." His inhibitor chip was removed during Order 66, allowing him to ignore orders to kill the Jedi, and he went on to join the Rebel Alliance. Who is Ezra Bridger? "Ahsoka" will also bring several animated characters into live-action for the first time, including Ezra Bridger, who will be played by Eman Esfandi. Introduced in "Star Wars Rebels," Ezra grew up on the planet Lothal as an orphaned con artist — think of him as the Aladdin of the "Star Wars" universe — after his parents were arrested by the Empire. When he was 14, Ezra was recruited to join a crew of rebels and was ultimately trained in the Force by Kanan Jarrus, one of the few Jedi who survived Order 66. Throughout "Rebels," Ezra, Kanan, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Zeb Orrelios fought against the Empire as part of one of many rebel cells, and these disconnected cells later combined into the Rebel Alliance from the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Ezra and his fellow rebels traveled aboard a ship called the Ghost. But by the end of the series, Kanan died after sacrificing himself to save his friends. Who is Sabine Wren? Also making her live-action debut in "Ahsoka" is Sabine Wren, another member of the Ghost crew from "Rebels." She'll be played in "Ahsoka" by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Sabine is a Mandalorian, though not the kind that refuses to remove their helmets like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). When she was younger, Sabine helped build weapons for the Empire that were ultimately used against her people. After feeling guilty about what she had done, she spoke out against the Empire and left the Imperial Academy, but her family didn't have her back. Before joining the Ghost crew, she worked as a bounty hunter. Sabine is also a graffiti artist, and she even helped inspire the famous Rebel Alliance symbol. "The Mandalorian" viewers will remember the Darksaber, and Sabine wielded that legendary blade before passing it to Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Who is Hera Syndulla? Hera Syndulla was yet another member of the Ghost crew from "Rebels," who will be portrayed in live-action by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in "Ahsoka."