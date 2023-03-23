The Mandalorian: The best Star Wars Easter eggs and connections in season 3

The Mandalorian is in the middle of its third season on Disney+, and so far, it has been no less filled with Easter eggs and delightful deep cuts than in the past. Here are all the best Star Wars connections and references you might have missed in the new season: Clan Vizsla During the opening scene of "The Apostate" depicting a Mandalorian initiation ritual, one of the flags we see features the logo of Clan Vizsla. That's a famed Mandalorian clan descended from Tarre Vizsla, the creator of the Darksaber and the first Mandalorian inducted into the Jedi Order. In The Clone Wars, Pre Vizsla led the terrorist group Death Watch, which Bo-Katan joined, and Paz Vizsla is a follower of Din Djarin's religion, the Children of the Watch, in The Mandalorian. Purrgils In "The Apostate," Grogu notices some creatures floating through hyperspace while he and Din are traveling. Those are Purrgils — space whales, essentially — and they popped up in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Rebels ended with its lead, Ezra Bridger, facing off against the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn before a group of Purrgils wrapped around their ship and the two disappeared into hyperspace, never to be seen again. It's believed that the upcoming Ahsoka show will be about trying to find Ezra, hence why Ahsoka was looking for Thrawn in The Mandalorian season 2. So the presence of the Purrgils here is likely planting the seeds for that plot. #TheMandalorian spoilers Our first look at live action purrgil EZRA IS COMING HOME pic.twitter.com/v10ldXUCtG — The Lalorian #CROSSHAIRSWEEP (@clonehumor) March 1, 2023 Kowakian monkey-lizards On Nevarro, we see a group of Kowakian monkey-lizards in a tree as Grogu and the Mandalorian arrive. They're of the same species as Salacious B. Crumb, Jabba the Hutt's court jester in Return of the Jedi. We previously saw one of them being roasted on Nevarro in The Mandalorian's first season. The Hydian Way Greef Karga notes in "The Apostate" that Nevarro is now an "official trade spur of the Hydian Way," a deep cut to a hyperroute that has been mentioned in various Star Wars media, including novels and episodes of The Clone Wars. In the Clone Wars episode "R2 Come Home," for example, Plo Koon tells his fellow Jedi, "We shall reinforce our fleet along the Hydian Way." Kyuzo One of the most notable background aliens on Nevarro, who we can glimpse after Greef Karga says he's "got to level with you," appears to be a Kyuzo. That's the same type of alien as Constable Zuvio from The Force Awakens, who fans famously expected to have a prominent role in the film given he received his own toy, only for Zuvio to briefly appear in the background of a single shot. The species originated in The Clone Wars. A cook droid Also on Nevarro, we see the same kind of cooking droid that was in Jabba's Palace during The Book of Boba Fett. Anzellans Din Djarin turns to a group of Anzellans to repair IG-11, the same species of alien as Babu Frik, who helped access information within C-3PO in The Rise of Skywalker. Hey hey! Characters of the Day: Anzellan Droidsmiths#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/IXcxDkf7Zx — Star Wars Holocron 🔜 SWCE (@sw_holocron) March 8, 2023 Kalevala and Sundari At the end of "The Apostate," Din goes to visit Bo-Katan on Kalevala, a planet in the Mandalore system previously mentioned on The Clone Wars as the homeworld of Bo-Katan's sister, Duchess Satine Kryze. She's referred to in the animated show as "Duchess Satine of Kalevala," though The Mandalorian is the first time we're seeing the planet. Skip advert

Bo-Katan also mentions Sundari, which was the capital city of Mandalore in The Clone Wars, and we previously saw Satine ruling from Sundari in that show. We later see the ruins of the civic center of Sundari in the episode "The Mines of Mandalore," and it looks fairly accurate to how the city was depicted in animation. Boonta Eve At the start of "The Mines of Mandalore," Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) mentions not wanting to work on Boonta Eve, a major holiday. In The Phantom Menace, the podrace Anakin Skywalker competes in was the Boonta Eve Classic. R5-D4 The droid R5-D4 is a major part of the episode "The Mines of Mandalore," as Din takes him on his journey to Mandalore after he's unable to get IG-11 fixed. In A New Hope, R5-D4 was the droid that Luke Skywalker and Owen Lars were originally trying to buy from the Jawas along with C-3PO, only for it to suddenly catch fire, leading Luke to buy R2-D2 instead. A short story in the book From a Certain Point of View later explained that R5-D4 malfunctioned intentionally because he knew R2-D2 was on an important mission to deliver Princess Leia's message to Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lurmen Peli Motto asks Grogu who "taught you how to leap like a Lurmen," a reference to a monkey-like species. In the Clone Wars episode "Jedi Crash," Ahsoka Tano and Aayla Secura come across a village of Lurmen, pacifists who want no part of the war with the Separatists. Concordia Din Djarin mentions in "The Mines of Mandalore" that he grew up on the moon of Concordia. We previously saw Concordia on The Clone Wars, which established that this is where members of Death Watch were exiled during Duchess Satine Kryze's pacifist rule. Bo-Katan is a former member of Death Watch, and Din's religion, the Children of the Watch, presumably has its origins with this group. The Mythosaur The creature that pulls Din Djarin into the living waters at the end of "The Mines of Mandalore" is a Mythosaur, a legendary beast whose skull is depicted in the logo of the Mandalorians. The Mythosaurs have been mentioned on The Clone Wars and earlier on The Mandalorian, including when Kuiil noted that "your ancestors rode the great Mythosaur" in the first episode of the show. But this is the first time we've ever seen a living one depicted in live-action. The opera house When Dr. Pershing gives a speech near the start of the episode "The Convert," this is taking place at the same opera house where Palpatine famously told Anakin Skywalker about the "tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise" in Revenge of the Sith. Galaxies Opera House 🎭 ~ The Mandalorian ~ Revenge Of The Sith pic.twitter.com/DpGh43wIEY — StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) March 16, 2023 Kaminoans During his speech in the opera house, Dr. Pershing mentions the "groundbreaking work of the Kaminoans," a reference to the aliens who created the Republic's clone army in Attack of the Clones. We've also recently been seeing them on the animated show The Bad Batch. The mantabog of Malastare The droid piloting Dr. Pershing's ship after his speech recommends he visit the Holographic Museum of Extinct Animals and gives a shout-out to the "mantabog of Malastare," one of the displays. Malastare was a planet briefly mentioned in The Phantom Menace — a representative says "the congress of Malastare concurs" during a Senate scene — and it was featured in The Clone Wars during the episode "The Zillo Beast." That episode introduces a massive creature, the Zillo Beast, which is said to have once roamed Malastare but was thought extinct. The mantabog is also the name of a creature from a Star Wars roleplaying game. Skip advert