The Mandalorian: The best Star Wars Easter eggs and connections in season 3

The Mandalorian is in the middle of its third season on Disney+, and so far, it has been no less filled with Easter eggs and delightful deep cuts than in the past. Here are all the best Star Wars connections and references you might have missed in the new season:
Clan Vizsla
During the opening scene of "The Apostate" depicting a Mandalorian initiation ritual, one of the flags we see features the logo of Clan Vizsla. That's a famed Mandalorian clan descended from Tarre Vizsla, the creator of the Darksaber and the first Mandalorian inducted into the Jedi Order. In The Clone Wars, Pre Vizsla led the terrorist group Death Watch, which Bo-Katan joined, and Paz Vizsla is a follower of Din Djarin's religion, the Children of the Watch, in The Mandalorian.
Purrgils
In "The Apostate," Grogu notices some creatures floating through hyperspace while he and Din are traveling. Those are Purrgils — space whales, essentially — and they popped up in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Rebels ended with its lead, Ezra Bridger, facing off against the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn before a group of Purrgils wrapped around their ship and the two disappeared into hyperspace, never to be seen again. It's believed that the upcoming Ahsoka show will be about trying to find Ezra, hence why Ahsoka was looking for Thrawn in The Mandalorian season 2. So the presence of the Purrgils here is likely planting the seeds for that plot.
Kowakian monkey-lizards
On Nevarro, we see a group of Kowakian monkey-lizards in a tree as Grogu and the Mandalorian arrive. They're of the same species as Salacious B. Crumb, Jabba the Hutt's court jester in Return of the Jedi. We previously saw one of them being roasted on Nevarro in The Mandalorian's first season.
The Hydian Way
Greef Karga notes in "The Apostate" that Nevarro is now an "official trade spur of the Hydian Way," a deep cut to a hyperroute that has been mentioned in various Star Wars media, including novels and episodes of The Clone Wars. In the Clone Wars episode "R2 Come Home," for example, Plo Koon tells his fellow Jedi, "We shall reinforce our fleet along the Hydian Way."
Kyuzo
One of the most notable background aliens on Nevarro, who we can glimpse after Greef Karga says he's "got to level with you," appears to be a Kyuzo. That's the same type of alien as Constable Zuvio from The Force Awakens, who fans famously expected to have a prominent role in the film given he received his own toy, only for Zuvio to briefly appear in the background of a single shot. The species originated in The Clone Wars.
A cook droid
Also on Nevarro, we see the same kind of cooking droid that was in Jabba's Palace during The Book of Boba Fett.
Anzellans
Din Djarin turns to a group of Anzellans to repair IG-11, the same species of alien as Babu Frik, who helped access information within C-3PO in The Rise of Skywalker. Hey hey!
Kalevala and Sundari
At the end of "The Apostate," Din goes to visit Bo-Katan on Kalevala, a planet in the Mandalore system previously mentioned on The Clone Wars as the homeworld of Bo-Katan's sister, Duchess Satine Kryze. She's referred to in the animated show as "Duchess Satine of Kalevala," though The Mandalorian is the first time we're seeing the planet.
Bo-Katan also mentions Sundari, which was the capital city of Mandalore in The Clone Wars, and we previously saw Satine ruling from Sundari in that show. We later see the ruins of the civic center of Sundari in the episode "The Mines of Mandalore," and it looks fairly accurate to how the city was depicted in animation.
Boonta Eve
At the start of "The Mines of Mandalore," Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) mentions not wanting to work on Boonta Eve, a major holiday. In The Phantom Menace, the podrace Anakin Skywalker competes in was the Boonta Eve Classic.
R5-D4
The droid R5-D4 is a major part of the episode "The Mines of Mandalore," as Din takes him on his journey to Mandalore after he's unable to get IG-11 fixed.
In A New Hope, R5-D4 was the droid that Luke Skywalker and Owen Lars were originally trying to buy from the Jawas along with C-3PO, only for it to suddenly catch fire, leading Luke to buy R2-D2 instead. A short story in the book From a Certain Point of View later explained that R5-D4 malfunctioned intentionally because he knew R2-D2 was on an important mission to deliver Princess Leia's message to Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Lurmen
Peli Motto asks Grogu who "taught you how to leap like a Lurmen," a reference to a monkey-like species. In the Clone Wars episode "Jedi Crash," Ahsoka Tano and Aayla Secura come across a village of Lurmen, pacifists who want no part of the war with the Separatists.
Concordia
Din Djarin mentions in "The Mines of Mandalore" that he grew up on the moon of Concordia. We previously saw Concordia on The Clone Wars, which established that this is where members of Death Watch were exiled during Duchess Satine Kryze's pacifist rule. Bo-Katan is a former member of Death Watch, and Din's religion, the Children of the Watch, presumably has its origins with this group.
The Mythosaur
The creature that pulls Din Djarin into the living waters at the end of "The Mines of Mandalore" is a Mythosaur, a legendary beast whose skull is depicted in the logo of the Mandalorians. The Mythosaurs have been mentioned on The Clone Wars and earlier on The Mandalorian, including when Kuiil noted that "your ancestors rode the great Mythosaur" in the first episode of the show. But this is the first time we've ever seen a living one depicted in live-action.
The opera house
When Dr. Pershing gives a speech near the start of the episode "The Convert," this is taking place at the same opera house where Palpatine famously told Anakin Skywalker about the "tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise" in Revenge of the Sith.
Kaminoans
During his speech in the opera house, Dr. Pershing mentions the "groundbreaking work of the Kaminoans," a reference to the aliens who created the Republic's clone army in Attack of the Clones. We've also recently been seeing them on the animated show The Bad Batch.
The mantabog of Malastare
The droid piloting Dr. Pershing's ship after his speech recommends he visit the Holographic Museum of Extinct Animals and gives a shout-out to the "mantabog of Malastare," one of the displays. Malastare was a planet briefly mentioned in The Phantom Menace — a representative says "the congress of Malastare concurs" during a Senate scene — and it was featured in The Clone Wars during the episode "The Zillo Beast." That episode introduces a massive creature, the Zillo Beast, which is said to have once roamed Malastare but was thought extinct. The mantabog is also the name of a creature from a Star Wars roleplaying game.
Plus, the droid references the "Mysses blossoms" at the botanical gardens, a reference to a type of plant found on Kashyyyk, the homeworld of the Wookiees, in the pre-Disney "Legends" continuity.
The Resistance theme
When Dr. Pershing and Elia are walking together in the Coruscant plaza and eating ice cream in "The Convert," we can hear a rendition of the Resistance theme from the sequel trilogy. This music appears to be diegetic, suggesting the theme is an in-universe anthem for the New Republic. We previously heard the Resistance theme in the season 2 episode "The Passenger" after Din encounters two New Republic pilots.
Photon fizzle
Elia offers to buy Dr. Pershing a Photon fizzle, referring to a type of drink available at Dex's Diner from Attack of the Clones and featured in the cookbook for Galaxy's Edge, Disney's Star Wars theme park area. It was also mentioned in the recent video game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
Benduday and Taungsday
We hear in "The Convert" that two names for days of the week in Star Wars are Benduday and Taungsday. In Star Wars Rebels, Bendu was the name of a key Force-sensitive character who balanced the dark and light sides, and George Lucas' original plan for the Jedi was for them to be called "Jedi Bendu." Taungsday also likely gets its name from the Taungs, a species from the pre-Disney "Legends" continuity.
Umate
Elia tells Dr. Pershing to touch the peak of Umate, the highest mountain on Coruscant. We previously saw this mountain in the Clone Wars, including during the episode "Duchess of Mandalore," and this whole plaza was originally inspired by concept art from Ralph McQuarrie, the legendary artist who worked on the original trilogy. Umate also popped up in the 2021 book Light of the Jedi.
It's a trap
At the end of "The Convert," Dr. Pershing tells a Mon Calamari doctor that "it was a trap," which sure seems like an intentional reference to Admiral Ackbar's infamous "it's a trap" line from Return of the Jedi.
Kyrimorut
While The Mandalorians are discussing their game plan for rescuing Ragnar Vizsla in "The Foundling," Bo-Katan says that the mountains are "no higher than the peaks of Kyrimorut," referring to a stronghold on Mandalore that has previously been mentioned in Legends books.
Kelleran Beq
"The Foundling" finally reveals who rescued Grogu during Order 66: Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, a character introduced on a kids' game show of all places called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.
Kelleran is also played by Ahmed Best, the actor who portrayed Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy. Best has previously opened up about the fact that he received so much hatred for playing Jar Jar, a divisive character, that he contemplated suicide. Almost 25 years later, though, Star Wars fans celebrated his return to the franchise.
And the return of Jar Jar himself could potentially be around the corner. Kelleran mentions he's bringing Grogu to friends of his, and he's aided by security forces from Naboo, Jar Jar's homeworld.
This article will be updated as additional episodes of The Mandalorian air, so check back in throughout the season for more Easter eggs and connections.