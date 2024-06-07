TV to watch in June, from 'House of the Dragon' to 'The Bear'

June TV heralds a return to form. This month's releases include a new addition to a classic sci-fi universe, a second season of the fire-breathing "Game of Thrones" spin-off and a third season of Hulu's Chicago sandwich shop show (say that five times fast). Welcome, also, two brand new offerings from Netflix and HBO.

'Eric'

In this six-part Netflix series directed by Lucy Forbes ("The End of the F***ing World"), Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Vincent, a successful puppeteer and the creator of a "Sesame Street"-adjacent show in New York. This may sound like a recipe for gentle whimsy, but the series also follows Vincent's struggles with the mysterious disappearance of his 9-year-old son, Edgar. As for the titular Eric: "Full of guilt and self-loathing … Vincent finds Edgar's drawings of a blue monster puppet named Eric, which his son had unsuccessfully pitched to him the night before he disappeared on his way to school," said The Hollywood Reporter . (Netflix)

'The Acolyte' (June 4)

Many "Star Wars" fans are devoted to the point of being rabid, which probably explains why there are so many sequels, prequels and spin-offs in the intergalactic franchise. The latest addition is Lucasfilm's "The Acolyte," a series that takes place before the events of the main "Star Wars" movies and stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Manny Jacinto. This is the "first live-action look at the High Republic — a period where the Jedi were spread throughout the galaxy and at the height of their power and influence," said The Wrap . "The Dark Side is on the rise for the first time when the series starts." Disney+ will premiere the first two episodes on June 4. (Disney+)

'Fantasmas' (June 7)

If you are looking to fill the fanciful hole in your heart left by HBO's canceled "Los Espookys," you're in luck. Julio Torres is back with another surreal comedy on HBO. Torres both stars in and directs "Fantasmas," set in a "colorful, dreamlike version of New York City created entirely on a soundstage," said NPR. The outlet also praised the series' "bracingly offbeat and intensely idiosyncratic" sensibility. Guest stars include Steve Buscemi, Emma Stone (what isn't she in these days?), Aidy Bryant and Ziwe Fumudoh. (HBO)

'House of the Dragon' (June 16)

"Game of Thrones" was the biggest TV show in the world, but its hurried conclusion angered a lot of fans. HBO has attempted to make amends with "House of the Dragon," a prequel-spinoff centered around the dragon-riding Targaryens. The show was a success in season one, though it has not yet matched the previous series' popularity . After facing a "tricky set of challenges in its first season," some critics believe the show will find its stride in season two. "With the throat-clearing preamble out of the way, 'Dragon' should better resemble 'Thrones' at its best," said Zach Kram at The Ringer . (HBO)

'The Bear' (June 27)