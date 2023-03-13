A new workplace trend dubbed "bare minimum Monday" is gaining traction on social media. Here's everything you need to know:

What is 'bare minimum Monday'?

Much like "quiet quitting," "bare minimum Monday" encourages employees to ease into their work week by doing just enough to get by. Rather than stress over post-weekend productivity, subscribers are encouraged to first prioritize self-care and mental health before delving into their tasks for the day.

"I would wake up on Monday, really burned out, really unproductive," Marisa Jo Mayes, the 29-year-old self-employed TikToker who popularized the phrase, told The New York Post. "And because I was so unhappy with how unproductive I was being, I would make myself out a long list of things to do."

Now, on Mondays, "I don't take meetings and take it slow for the first two hours," Mayes told Insider. "I'll do some reading, some journaling, maybe some stuff around the house. It's two hours of no technology — no checking email — just doing whatever I need to do to feel good starting my day." Around 10, she will focus on creative work for her brand, before breaking for lunch at 11. After that, the next two hours are solely for completing her "main work tasks."

"I'm not multitasking, I'm not distracted, I'm not on my phone. If I'm not done after that, I'll do another hour, but it's usually no more than that," she continued. "My Monday workday is shorter but because it's really focused work, I get the same amount done as my old eight-hour workdays."

In the end, "[bare minimum Monday] has completely overhauled my relationship to productivity and work and how I think about myself," Mayes said, speaking with the Post. And the trend should be seen as an "opportunity for people to start untethering themselves from hustle culture, little by little, until corporate America catches up. … The tide is turning, and I feel like employees are tired of trading their well-being to perform well at work."

Are there downsides here?

Depends on who you ask. Members of older generations tend to describe Gen Z's attitude toward work as entitled, and this trend surely won't help there. Meanwhile, other TikTok users are worried that brazen online announcements about the prioritization of self-care during the workday will encourage CEOs to — womp, womp — send everyone back to the office.