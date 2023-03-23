11 upcoming albums to spice up your spring

Listen, those April showers and May flowers aren't going to soundtrack themselves. Below, we've rounded up 11 upcoming releases sure to liven up your spring:

Angel Olsen, 'Forever Means' (April 14)

Alt powerhouse Angel Olsen returns April 14 with Forever Means, a sure-to-be potent follow-up to 2022's grief-stricken Big Time. This new EP will feature a deposit of songs from Big Time recording sessions that all "hold a common theme," Olsen said: "Within the wisdom borne from the twin stars of grief and love comes the realization that there is no finish line, no destination or static end point to life while you're living it."

Forever Means' lead single "Nothing's Free" is about "that point when self-denial breaks, and you notice how long you've been restraining who you are," the singer added. The song felt "really difficult to exclude it from Big Time but it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way."

Metallica, '72 Seasons' (April 14)

Prepare … to headbang. Legendary rockers Metallica are back April 14 with 72 Seasons, their first album in seven years. According to Vulture, "[t]he project is a return to [Metallica's] beginnings, with the title itself referencing the first 18 years of our lives, which 'form our true or false selves,' the band said in a statement." Better still, the album's 12 tracks total over 77 minutes, meaning it should sufficiently satisfy even the Metallica superfans until the concurrently-announced M72 Tour begins.

Lead single "Lux Æterna" can be streamed below.

The Tallest Man on Earth, 'Henry St.' (April 14)

Indie-folk singer-singer Kristian Matsson — better known by his stage name, The Tallest Man on Earth — announced his forthcoming LP Henry St. alongside lead single "Every Little Heart," on Feb. 1. "When I'm in motion, I can focus on my instinct, have my daydreams again. When I was finally able to tour again, I started writing like a madman," the performer said in a statement. Per Pitchfork, Henry St. will be Mattson's first album of original material since 2019's I Love You. It's a Fever Dream. Title track "Henry St." is also out now.

Indigo De Souza, 'All of This Will End' (April 28)

"I have never been more excited about anything in my entire life," indie songbird Indigo De Souza has said of her junior album, All of This Will End, out April 28. "I am blessed with the chance to embody my work from a place of absolute truth, and grateful for the support around me in doing so." Per Consequence of Sound, the project draws inspiration from "some of the most resonant moments of [De Souza's] life," including trips to the Appalachian mountains and instances of proud and fulfilling self-advocacy.

Jessie Ware, 'That! Feels! Good!' (April 28)

Good news — this ongoing Jessie Ware drought will soon come to an end. The British pop diva is set to release her latest project and fifth studio album, That! Feels! Good!, on April 28, 2023, roughly three years after dropping the disco-infused What's Your Pleasure? in June of 2020. "That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance," Ware said of the new project. Lead single "Pearls," which Ware also noted is inspired by greats such as Donna Summer and Chaka Khan, "doesn't take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance."

The National, 'First Two Pages of Frankenstein' (April 28)

At this point, you may have forgotten about The National, the long-running rock project of frontman Matt Berninger, Scott Devendorf, Bryan Devendork, Bryce Dessner, and now-frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Aaron Dessner. But the beloved group will, in fact, return April 28 with their ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which follows 2019's I Am Easy to Find.