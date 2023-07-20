Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' controversy, explained

Jason Aldean's latest music video is shaping up to be the year's most controversial. The country music star is facing significant backlash from critics who say his new video is racist and pro-lynching. Aldean has denied the allegations and defended the song, but days after his video's release, one channel has already yanked it.

What is "Try That in a Small Town"?

In May, Aldean released his latest single, "Try That in a Small Town," from his upcoming album. In it, he sings about anyone who might "sucker-punch somebody on a sidewalk," "carjack an old lady at a red light," "pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store" or "cuss out a cop, spit in his face, stomp on the flag and light it up," warning them to "try that in a small town" and "see how far ya make it down the road."

Aldean, who was performing at the Las Vegas music festival where a deadly mass shooting took place in 2017, also sings about how he has a gun and warns that trying to "round up" firearms won't "fly" in a small town. "Around here, we take care of our own," he sings. The song was written by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace and Neil Thrasher.

On July 14, Aldean released a music video for the song, and it uses footage from actual protests. The video, directed by Shaun Silva, was filmed at Tennessee's Maury County Courthouse, which critics noted is where Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black man, was lynched in 1927. TackleBox, the production company behind the video, told the Nashville Tennessean that Aldean didn't pick the location and pointed out that numerous other music videos and movies have been filmed there.

What was the reaction to the song?

Shannon Watts, an activist and the founder of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action, argued the song is an "ode to a sundown town" that suggests "people be beaten or shot for expressing free speech" and "insinuates that guns are being confiscated, the penalty for which is apparently death." Rep. Justin Jones, a Tennessee state representative, condemned Aldean's "heinous song calling for racist violence," describing it as a "shameful vision of gun extremism and vigilantism." Sheryl Crow also tweeted that there's "nothing small-town or American about promoting violence," and Aldean "should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting."

What has been Aldean's response?

Aldean defended the song and denied that it's racist or pro-lynching. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it - and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage - and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music - this one goes too far," he tweeted.