Democrats: This is no time to panic

Democrats suffered serious setbacks in Tuesday's elections. In Virginia, where President Biden won by 10 points last year, Terry McAuliffe lost narrowly to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the governor's race. In New Jersey, where Biden won by 16 points, it seems Democrat Phil Murphy will likely pull out a squeaker of a victory to be re-elected as governor, but, remarkably, at time of writing, it's too close to call.

Democrats are downcast and pointing fingers, doing their usual post-defeat exercise of deflecting blame. That's often unwise, but especially now. If I had to bet, my money is on Democrats getting creamed in the midterms. And, against my colleague David Faris, I don't think there's all that much they can do about it. The only way forward is to pass their agenda in as good a form as possible and hope national conditions improve.

It's worth taking a moment to examine what happened. The best I can muster are a few hazy suspicions, and those should be taken with a large grain of salt.

One relevant factor is that Biden is quite unpopular — one of the least popular presidents in polling history at this point in his presidency, not far from where Trump was in 2017. McAuliffe and Murphy ran very different campaigns, yet both did about equally poorly relative to Democrats' performance in their states in 2020. (McAuliffe tried to cast Youngkin as a Trump stooge, while Murphy mostly ran on a record of accomplishment.) Dissatisfaction with Biden's presidency, then, seems plausible as a root cause of both campaigns' troubles.

Biden's bad numbers, in turn, surely have something to do with the broader state of the country. The pandemic isn't over; many schools are still closed or only partly open; and there are various economic difficulties — moderate inflation, labor shortages, supply chain problems — increasing voter frustration. Biden can't magically fix all that, but he's getting a lot of the blame. Furthermore, the mainstream media has been savaging Biden for not prolonging the occupation of Afghanistan, and the last several months of political coverage have been dominated by interminable and morale-sapping congressional negotiations over passing his agenda.