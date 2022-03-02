Biden's revealing silence at SOTU

The best way to understand President Biden's State of the Union address is to think about what he didn't say.

There was no mention of Afghanistan, even though troop withdrawals began almost exactly a year before Biden delivered his remarks Tuesday night. There was no mention of his predecessor in the White House or the ongoing congressional investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Climate change barely came up. Neither did "equity," discrimination, or other aspects of race politics. Biden even managed to announce his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson without mentioning that, if confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court — a historic first that another Democrat facing different political conditions likely would have trumpeted. And there was no tribute to Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, or other public health officials. While Biden continued to warn against the risks of COVID-19, the maskless faces of the audience announced the administration knows the emergency phase of the pandemic is over.

These significant — and presumably deliberate — omissions give a clue about Biden's target audience. He wasn't talking to the progressive wing of his party, for which many of these issues rank close to the top of the agenda. The rift was clear in Rep. Rashida Tlaib's (D-MI) response on behalf of the left, which was one of several unusual post-SOTU speeches by Democrats representing various factions. Characterizing progressives as the president's most loyal supporters, Tlaib called for executive action on student debt, carbon emissions, and other matters Biden seemed reluctant to discuss.

Biden wasn't trying to conciliate the right, though. The opening section on the Ukraine crisis was squarely within the bipartisan consensus that the United States should help Ukraine and punish Russia without playing a direct military role. After that, however, he veered into a wishlist of proposals that would face dim prospects among Republicans even without the threat of inflation. Despite Biden's general avoidance of culture war themes, moreover, no Democratic speech would be complete without a pledge of allegiance to the sexual revolution. In addition to familar struggles over abortion, social conservatives will hear Biden's promise to "our younger transgender Americans" as a threat to extend a radical conception of gender identity to every aspect of federal policy.