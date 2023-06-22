What to know about the latest viral food trends

​Scrolling through social media is bound to lead you to a wide array of recipes, restaurants, and food ideas that are capable of launching a frenzy, inspiring countless home chefs to whip up their own versions. Some of the most viral food trends garner dedicated devotees, while others become polarizing love-it-or-hate-it topics of debate. Here's what to know about some of the latest buzzy foods:

Smoked oysters on crackers

The viral smoked oyster (or mussel) crackers are an affordable snack made newly popular in part by Danielle Matzon, an influencer on TikTok. Matzon, who received a whopping 7.7 million views posting about Siberian sturgeon caviar on fitness bread, is also credited with turning millions of people on to the trendy "Tunacado" sandwich sold at Joe & The Juice. Her tinned oyster crackers snack, however, is more easily attained at home for an affordable price.

Tinned fish and seafood of all kind have become increasingly popular as part of a snack or appetizer. For the latest iteration, all you need is a can of your favorite smoked oysters or mussels, Craize Sweet Corn crackers, and Momofuku Chili Crunch for an extra kick. This is a simple snack that you can personalize by adding your favorite toppings, and experiment with new combinations.

"Shellfish such as mussels and oysters are an excellent way to up your intake of zinc and vitamin B12," Cozymeal noted. "Plus, since so much tinned seafood consists of smaller-bodied, non-predatory fish (sardines, mackerel, squid, mussels, etc.), you can breathe easy knowing the mercury content is much lower than what you'd find in regular servings of large fish."

Feta pasta

This cheesy dish is super easy to make and got rave reviews across the internet when it went viral. Baked feta pasta is simple enough, revolving mostly around, unsurprisingly, feta (making this one for the lactose intolerant folks to skip). The cheese is baked in a dish alongside tomatoes and olive oil, then mixed into pasta noodles to create a creamy sauce.