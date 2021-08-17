Fox News' Tucker Carlson blames Taliban gains on 'grotesque' gender studies

While the world watched in horror on Monday as the Taliban quickly unraveled 20 years worth of work in Afghanistan, Fox News, offering a semblance of normalcy, continued to do what the network does best — make outlandish and politicized claims during a moment of national reflection.

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, used his primetime slot to claim Afghanistan's fall is a result of a "grotesque," American-imposed "neoliberal program" in which "men can become pregnant" and Afghan women can serve in government roles. "It turns out that the people of Afghanistan don't actually want gender studies symposium," said Carlson.

Tucker Carlson seems to be saying that allowing women to serve in the Afghanistan government is the reason why the country is in chaos and he praises the Afghan people who didn't like it: "Why would they?" pic.twitter.com/pM2YwTHHOz — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 17, 2021

Tucker Carlson claims we lost to the Taliban because of gender studies. pic.twitter.com/ACD8C7F3ZQ — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 17, 2021

Imagine tuning into the 8pm news as a casual viewer and hearing this absolute word vomit. pic.twitter.com/urKHyjUPIi — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 17, 2021

He also purported that a swell of Afghan refugees are now coming to overrun American neighborhoods — "so first we invade, and then we're invaded," he said.

Tucker wastes no time fear mongering to his viewers that millions of Afghan refugees are coming to "invade" American neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/HyQhXgRqUh — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 17, 2021

Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle, seemed to agree, asking viewers if they were the ones who promised "thousands of refugees from Afghanistan" that they were welcome in the U.S.

Ingraham: Is it really our responsibility to welcome thousands of refugees from Afghanistan? pic.twitter.com/Sopvx4RJ0H — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2021

Earlier Monday, The Five took issue with President Biden having cited the invasion of Afghanistan as the beginning of the conflict, rather than the events of 9/11.

Fox News host/Bush Admin press secretary is mad: "In that entire speech, he said let's talk about how we got here. And he starts with the invasion of Afghanistan. That was not the beginning!" pic.twitter.com/EL02AD4mBC — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 16, 2021

And although not on the network itself, popular Fox host Sean Hannity used the fall of Afghanistan to promote a cell phone sponsor on the Monday edition of his radio program, The Sean Hannity Show, Media Matters reports.

Sean Hannity uses fall of Afghanistan to sell cell phones: "There is a stampede, not only out of Afghanistan, but a stampede away from high prices" https://t.co/IfBYDjgZyq pic.twitter.com/LXlCOkWyME — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 16, 2021

Unsurprisingly, in addition to the baseless claims from Carlson and Ingraham, plenty of Fox News coverage on Monday focused on blaming Biden, at the hands of former administration veterans. Read more at Media Matters.