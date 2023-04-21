Smartmatic's lawsuit against Fox News, explained

The Dominion lawsuit was just the beginning for Fox News. Yes, the conservative cable network settled Dominion's defamation claims for a whopping $787.5 billion, but Fox isn't done in the courtroom. Another voting technology company, Smartmatic, is also suing Fox for airing untrue claims about the firm's role in the 2020 election that Donald Trump falsely said had been stolen from him.

ABC News reports that Fox still faces significant challenges. "Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company in more than 50 countries, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy," said an attorney for the company. And CNN says the Smartmatic suit "could be Fox's next big problem." Why is Smartmatic suing Fox News? Is another big settlement on the way?

Why is Smartmatic suing Fox?

Smartmatic filed its nearly 300-page claim against Fox News in Feb. 2021, The Washington Post reports, with allegations that the network had aired more than 100 "false statements and implications" suggesting the company and its technology were complicit in efforts to steal the 2020 election from Trump. Among the figures named in the suit: Then-Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, and Lou Dobbs — Dobbs was fired a month after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — as well as Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Just one example of the claims aired on Fox: Vox reports that Giuliani went on Dobbs' show to claim that "Dominion and Smartmatic were companies 'formed in order to fix elections' by associates of the Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez." The problem? It wasn't true. "They had no evidence that Smartmatic or Dominion had done anything wrong," Smartmatic says in its lawsuit. "Indeed, in the case of Smartmatic, they had no evidence that Smartmatic's election technology and software were even used in any of the states that had close outcomes in the 2020 U.S. election."

What does Fox say?

Despite the Dominion settlement, network officials say they're preparing to battle Smartmatic's lawsuit, CNBC reports. "We will be ready to defend this case surrounding extremely newsworthy events when it goes to trial, likely in 2025," a Fox spokesperson said. As was long the case in the Dominion lawsuit, the network says that freedom of the press is threatened by Smartmatic's claims. The election — and Trump's fraud claims — were newsworthy, after all. "Freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected," a spokesman tells The Guardian, and adds: "There is nothing more newsworthy than covering the president of the US and his lawyers making allegations."

How much does Smartmatic want from the lawsuit?

A lot! It is seeking $2.7 billion in damages from Fox News.

How is the lawsuit going so far?

Not great for Fox. The Washington Post reports that in February a New York judge rejected the network's bid to have the case dismissed.