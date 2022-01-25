Peter Dinklage criticizes Disney for remaking the 'f--king backwards story' of 'Snow White'

Peter Dinklage criticized Disney for its planned live-action adaptation of 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, which he described as a "f--king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together," Fox News reported Tuesday.

The Game of Thrones actor, who has dwarfism, made the comments during a Monday appearance on comedian Marc Maron's podcast WTF.

According to IMDb, the re-make, helmed by 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb, is set for a 2023 release. West Side Story (2021) actress Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White, while Gal Godot (Wonder Woman, Death on the Nile) will play the Evil Queen.

After Disney announced Zegler as Snow White in June, Zegler wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she would not be "bleaching my skin for the role," the Los Angeles Times reported. A writer for LatinaMedia.Co praised the studio's casting choice, saying she was "excited for both Zegler and the future of Latinx representation in Hollywood."

Dinklage was less enthused.

"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," he said. "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White … You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough."