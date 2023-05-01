Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Editor's letter

The gender wars

Extremists and reactionaries are demanding simplistic, black-and-white answers to complex questions

a chalkboard with a list of gender pronouns.

Gettyimages

byWilliam Falk
May 1, 2023

Does gender have a biological basis? Or are "male" and "female" merely socially conditioned "performances"? Or is gender purely a subjective experience of identity that has nothing to do with chromosomes, genitalia, and internal plumbing? Gender has become such a radioactive issue that even asking such questions can be taboo, and trigger condemnation, professional cancellation, and threats of physical harm. As Conor Friedersdorf says this week in The Atlantic, many Americans have become "reluctant and even terrified" to publicly voice opinions on this issue, which trans activists and right-wing culture warriors have turned into a battle of dogmatic extremes. 

Skip advert

On one extreme, academics and some progressives now insist that everyday language be policed to avoid offending trans people. "Women" is out. Instead, say "pregnant people" and "people who menstruate." If 14-year-olds announce they are trans, the proper response is "gender-affirming" care in the form of puberty blockers, hormones, and even mastectomies. To question whether such treatments are being prescribed too hastily, or to point out they can cause permanent infertility and sexual dysfunction, is to be "transphobic." On the other extreme, social conservatives have made it a crime in 13 states to help minors transition — even after parental consent and extended periods of psychological assessment. Missouri recently issued an edict banning gender treatments for adults. As is so often the case, most Americans are uncomfortable with the ideological extremes. They don't want government intrusion into parental and personal decisions — but they also recoil from replacing "mothers" with "birthing people," and from opening women's sports and locker rooms to athletes with penises. Reasonable people operating in good faith might find some humane middle ground on these fraught issues. But reasonable voices are in short supply, and drowned out by the loudest, the angriest, and most adamant. 

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Regulators seize First Republic, sell 'substantially all' assets to JPMorgan
A First Republic Bank branch in Oakland, California.
Bank Sale

Regulators seize First Republic, sell 'substantially all' assets to JPMorgan

George Mason law school is generous to Supreme Court justices, records show
Supreme Court
Nice Work if you can get it

George Mason law school is generous to Supreme Court justices, records show

Manhunt continues for Texas mass shooting suspect
FBI officers following a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas.
Heinous Crimes

Manhunt continues for Texas mass shooting suspect

Biden, Roy Wood Jr. serve up laughs at White House Correspondents' Dinner
President Biden and Roy Wood Jr.
A Lotta Laughs

Biden, Roy Wood Jr. serve up laughs at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Most Popular

U.S. production of bullets, missiles hit by explosion at 1 Louisiana mill
Bullet factory in Utah
Supply Chains

U.S. production of bullets, missiles hit by explosion at 1 Louisiana mill

FAA overruled engineers to let Boeing 737 Max keep flying, report alleges
Boeing 737 Max&#039;s parked in 2020 following their grounding.
Not Good

FAA overruled engineers to let Boeing 737 Max keep flying, report alleges

Bill finalized to allow DeSantis to run for president while remaining governor
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
A Path for Ron

Bill finalized to allow DeSantis to run for president while remaining governor