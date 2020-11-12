The week's good news: November 12, 2020

Teen keeps his classmates guessing by dressing up in a different costume every day

When Logan Houghtelling signs on for class in the morning, it's anyone's guess who will show up. Since August, the 15-year-old from the San Francisco Bay area has been dressing up every day for school in a different costume. Houghtelling missed being with his friends and knew his classmates felt the same way, and he thought that if he donned an outrageous outfit each day, it would "bring happiness to people," Houghtelling told The Associated Press. Recent costumes have included the Phantom of the Opera, Homer Simpson, and Thor. Houghtelling gets inspiration from old Halloween costumes and also puts together outfits based on items he finds around the house. He loves to keep his teachers and classmates guessing and get them laughing, and told AP he believes there "needs to be people that go out and bring people happiness. More people need to do that. We just need to spread positivity." [The Associated Press]