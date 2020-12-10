The week's good news: December 10, 2020

Missing dog surprises owner by walking into her work

June Rountree spent weeks imagining being reunited with her missing dog, Abby, but not once did she think it would involve the pup tracking her down at work. On Nov. 8, Abby got loose from Rountree's backyard in Dothan, Alabama. Rountree and her husband immediately began searching for Abby, putting up flyers and asking neighbors if they had spotted her. Rountree is a cashier at a Walmart less than two miles from her home, and while at work on Nov. 28, a dog walked into the store. As the dog came closer to her register, Rountree saw that it looked like Abby, and when she called out, the pup came running. "I was in complete shock and just couldn't believe it," Rountree told The Washington Post. Rountree doesn't know where Abby was or how she wound up walking into the store. "It really is just unbelievable," she said. "It's like a dream. You can't make this stuff up." [The Washington Post]