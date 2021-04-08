The week's good news: April 8, 2021

A new mesh mat makes iconic Venice Beach accessible for visitors using wheelchairs

Southern California's famous Venice Beach will soon be more inclusive, ensuring that all visitors can enjoy the sand and surf. It can be hard to navigate wheelchairs through sand, but a new mesh mat set to be installed at Venice Beach will make it much easier. The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors is installing an access mat that is semi-permanent and made of a firm nylon mesh, so anyone who needs a harder surface will be able to move across the sand. The mat will be available for use every year, spring through fall. Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl told City News Service one of the "great joys of going to the beach is spending time on the sand near the water. Now, with the use of this new mat, people who have difficulty negotiating the sand can more fully and safely enjoy a glorious day at Venice Beach." [City News Service]