The week's good news: April 22, 2021

Nursing student leaves original paintings around Boston as gifts for strangers

He's only been painting for five months, and already, Jake Garcia's art is a collector's item. The Boston resident is a nursing student, but he recently discovered a love for painting. "I just thought it would be really nice if you're walking down the street and you see this scene you really like and you look down and there was an oil painting of it," Garcia said. He ran with the idea, and has left several of his original paintings in spots around Boston. "I'll see something I like, I'll set up, I'll do a painting of it, and I'll do my best to leave it somewhere in the vicinity," Garcia told WBZ. He hopes this inspires others to pick up their own paintbrushes. "We've all been inside and a beautiful thing to do is to just go outside and just enjoy the sounds and the sights and the smells and just paint what you see," Garcia said. [WBZ]