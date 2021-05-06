The week's good news: May 6, 2021

After aging out of foster care system, 19-year-old is adopted by former caseworker

Monyay Paskalides now celebrates two birthdays: the day she was born and the day she was officially adopted by Leah Paskalides, her former caseworker. Monyay, 19, of Bradenton, Florida, spent most of her childhood in foster care. Six years ago, Leah became her caseworker, and she told Good Morning America that they "just clicked." Leah couldn't adopt Monyay while she was still in the foster care system, as it would be a conflict of interest, but after she watched a documentary about a man who was adopted as an adult, she approached Monyay to see if she was open to the idea. "I wanted to make sure she knew that she had somebody who loved her and who would have done this years ago and still would as an adult," Leah said. Monyay told GMA she was overjoyed, as "that's the one thing I've wanted my entire life, to have a mom." The adoption was made official on April 27. [Good Morning America]