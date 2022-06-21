Would curbing gun usage in movies help prevent mass shootings?

As Americans once again call for an end to the seemingly constant barrage of mass shootings in the United States, should Hollywood rethink the way gun violence is depicted in movies?

Following a series of deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, some Hollywood producers have vowed to make a change, arguing that the entertainment industry can play a role in reducing the glorification of gun violence. Still others feel these efforts are misguided and a distraction from more meaningful solutions.

Modeling cultural change

J.J. Abrams, Judd Apatow, and Shonda Rhimes are among the more than 200 writers, directors, and producers who have signed an open letter released by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence vowing to support "positive cultural change by modeling firearm safety on screen."

Stories "have the power to effect change," they argue, and "it's time to take on gun safety" the same way movies and TV shows have helped shift "cultural attitudes toward smoking, drunk driving, seatbelts, and marriage equality."

The group stresses it's not calling for removing guns from films and TV shows. But the signees vow to "model responsible gun ownership and show consequences for reckless gun use" in their projects, including by potentially showing characters safely locking their guns and making sure they're inaccessible to children. During pre-production, the producers and writers also say they'll discuss the way guns will be portrayed and whether there are "alternatives that could be employed without sacrificing narrative integrity." Finally, they call for limiting scenes that involve children and guns.

An 'unbridled romanticization' of guns

Prior to the open letter, Real Time host Bill Maher criticized Hollywood's "unbridled romanticization of gun violence," arguing it could contribute to mass shootings. "We don't show movie characters smoking anymore because it might look cool and influence children, but you're telling me these cool dudes don't influence them?" Maher asked, pointing especially to action movies where the heroes seek revenge by mowing down villains with guns.