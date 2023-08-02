Leprosy could be endemic in central Florida, CDC warns

Cases of leprosy are surging in Florida, and a new study released Tuesday said that the rare disease may be endemic in the state's central region.

The study, published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, found that cases of leprosy have "more than doubled in the southeastern states over the last decade." Of these cases, central Florida "accounted for 81% of cases reported in Florida and almost one-fifth of nationally reported cases." This evidence "[suggests] that central Florida represents an endemic location for leprosy," the study said, meaning that the disease occurs regularly in the region instead of cases being seen sporadically.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is "an infection caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae," according to the CDC. The disease "can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose" and "can result in paralysis of hands and feet" if left untreated.

The CDC noted that leprosy is highly treatable and very rare in the United States, with only about 150 people across the U.S. contracting it each year. Recently, though, Florida has seen disproportionate case levels, with at least 15 already being reported in central Brevard County alone, according to WESH-TV.

Part of what makes leprosy dangerous is that it is unclear how the disease spreads. It is thought to occur when someone with leprosy "coughs or sneezes, and a healthy person breathes in the droplets containing the bacteria," the CDC said. However, catching the disease requires "close contact with someone with untreated leprosy over many months."

However, the total case count in central Florida is "still relatively super low," Dr. Rajiv Nathoo, one of the study's authors, told CNN, and that being endemic only means the disease is seen regularly, not that the actual rates are climbing.