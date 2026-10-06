AI anxiety has entered the therapy chat

Fear about what a fully integrated AI future could mean has many people on edge

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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AI is getting stronger and more capable by the day
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With artificial intelligence permeating nearly every aspect of life, therapists are seeing more people expressing anxiety about the technology. The number is likely to rise exponentially in the coming years.

‘Techistential dread’

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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