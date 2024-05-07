The complicated problem of banning menthol cigarettes

Banning menthol smokes will save lives, public health officials say. But this is an election year.

A man sits outside and holds a slim menthol cigarette between his fingers
Restrictions on menthols would have the biggest impact on Black smokers — and Biden's support among these voters is weaker than it was four years ago
(Image credit: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images)
Harold Maass, The Week US
published

The Biden administration has slammed the brakes on its plan for banning menthol cigarettes, at least for now, The Wall Street Journal said last week. The administration started considering the measure in 2021, hoping it would reduce smoking in young people and people of color — Black and Hispanic smokers are far more likely than white smokers to choose menthols. But it proved more controversial than expected in a public comment period conducted after the Food and Drug Administration finalized the proposal last year.

Opponents of a ban said it could result in racial profiling of Black smokers by police and trigger an illegal market and smuggling. "The cartels would capitalize on being able to smuggle mentholated cigarettes into the U.S.," said Pete Forcelli, a former NYPD officer and retired deputy assistant director at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Cigarette companies lobbied against the change, while public health groups united in favor of it. Further delaying the policy would be "devastating," David Margolius, the director of public health for Cleveland, said to The Washington Post.

Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance. 

