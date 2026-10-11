Burnham’s plan to fix social care

Adult social care is regarded as the most significant unresolved policy issue in Britain. The PM has promised to ‘rip off the plaster’

By
Published
Andy Burnham speaking to residents of a care home outlining his commitment to social care policies
Burnham has promised Labour will create a ‘National Care Service’ for England
(Image credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The social care system is fragmented, severely underfunded, and creates stark disparities – particularly in England.

Adult social care covers a large range of services given to the frail and disabled, with the two main categories being long-term support for working-age adults with disabilities, and care for older people, which cost roughly similar amounts. In England in 2024-25, total spending in the area rose to £34.5 billion, a 4% real-terms increase on the year before. Growing costs are driven in part by a fast-ageing society. In 1972 there were around 7.5 million people aged 65 or over in the UK, about 13% of the population. In 2022, there were around 12.7 million (or 19%).

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week UK

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing