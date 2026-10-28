Dementia cases to double by 2050 amid aging populations

Researchers analyzed data from 22 studies across the world

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A resident at an Alzheimer’s facility in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France.
The rate of dementia diagnosis is 9.7 new cases per 1,000 people
(Image credit: Véronique Tournier / Hans Lucas / AFP / Getty Images)

While it has long been known that dementia rates are increasing worldwide, new research shows the problem may be more dire than once thought. Dementia cases could double by the middle of the century, with millions of people potentially at risk as the global community gets older.

What did the study find?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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