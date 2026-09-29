Alzheimer’s disease no longer considered untreatable

Treatment options are expanding, and experts are turning their attention to prevention

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a brain MRI, pills, and a forget-me-not
A more effective treatment plan is on the horizon
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Dementia research has reached a major milestone: Alzheimer’s disease is no longer untreatable, according to a landmark global report. The growing range of treatment options marks a shift from seeking a cure to focusing on avoiding the disease entirely.

‘Era of unprecedented activity’

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 