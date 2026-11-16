Approximately 34% of fresh vegetables and 59% of fresh fruit in the U.S. are imported from other countries. And there’s a shocking lack of inspection of the facilities and farms that process these imported crops. This dearth of oversight can lead to more food contamination and disease outbreaks.

Where are inspections falling short?

A major cyclosporiasis outbreak earlier this year caused more than 20,000 lab-confirmed cases across 49 states, according to the CDC . The source was traced to contaminated iceberg lettuce from a farm in Mexico. The country is the biggest supplier of produce to the U.S., yet “since 2009 the FDA has inspected only about 2% of the facilities in Mexico that ship produce to the United States,” said an analysis by The Washington Post .

The problem goes beyond Mexico . Only 7.6% of global facilities accounting for 90% of produce shipped to the U.S. have been inspected since 2009. “We don’t have a robust system in place to go verify that these foreign producers are following the rules,” said Sarah Sorscher, the director of regulatory affairs at the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest, to the Post. “That’s a big concern for anybody who eats food in America.”

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The lack of oversight in this area is especially concerning because produce is often eaten raw. That makes it “particularly vulnerable to bacterial and parasitic contamination from sources like machinery or the water supply,” said the Post.

Why are inspections so infrequent?

Several former officials attributed the inspection gap to “chronic underfunding, severe understaffing and high travel costs,” said The Independent . Oversight dropped “even further after federal cuts in early 2025 briefly disrupted international travel planning.”

After the Trump administration’s funding cuts at the beginning of the presidential term, 65% of the FDA staff “responsible for coordinating travel and budgets” were culled, requiring investigators to “book their own flights and hotels, obtain diplomatic passports and visas and coordinate with foreign authorities,” said ProPublica in 2025. The FDA has argued that site visits are “just one component of its strategy,” and “border testing, record audits and predictive algorithms” are also used to test food safety, said The Independent. However, “physical testing at the border catches only a sliver of imports.”