Seoul's plan to become a 'loneliness-free city'

'Unique' elements of Korean culture 'make loneliness more widespread'

In 2016, Seoul was ranked as the happiest city in the world but "lonely deaths" are now such a problem there that the authorities plan to build a "city where no one is lonely".

The "lonely deaths", which reached 3,661 last year, up from 3,559 in 2022, are part of a "larger problem of loneliness and isolation" in South Korea where the issue is "so pressing" that the government is "pulling out all the stops to fight it", said CNN. Over the next five years, Seoul will invest the equivalent of £250 million to try and ensure that none of its residents feel alone.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

