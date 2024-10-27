Seoul's plan to become a 'loneliness-free city'

In 2016, Seoul was ranked as the happiest city in the world but "lonely deaths" are now such a problem there that the authorities plan to build a "city where no one is lonely".

The "lonely deaths", which reached 3,661 last year, up from 3,559 in 2022, are part of a "larger problem of loneliness and isolation" in South Korea where the issue is "so pressing" that the government is "pulling out all the stops to fight it", said CNN. Over the next five years, Seoul will invest the equivalent of £250 million to try and ensure that none of its residents feel alone.

'Achievement-orientated' culture

Experts said loneliness in Korea is "tied to certain unique parts of Korean culture" that are "difficult to change", said CNN.

A recent study found that Korean culture "emphasises relational orientation", or people defining themselves in relation to others around them, which means South Koreans may suffer from intense loneliness if they feel they're not "making a significant impact on others or society". The researchers also found that South Korea's competitive, "achievement-oriented" culture further encouraged feelings of loneliness among those who don't realise their own goals.

In Korea, "people say they feel very lonely when they feel they're not worthy enough or lack purpose", An Soo-jung, a psychology professor at Myongji University, told CNN. A trend prevalent in Japan known as "hikikomori", when young people withdraw from the world and remain isolated at home, has become particularly common in South Korea. There were up to 244,000 such recluses in 2022.

But the rise in lonely death figures could be partly explained by a new, broader government definition for "lonely death", said the broadcaster. Previously, a body had to be found only after "a certain amount of time" to qualify as a "lonely death", but now the definition applies to anyone who lives in social isolation, cut off from relatives, and dies due to suicide or illness.

Proactive approach

Seoul will take a "more proactive approach" to support individuals who need help, said the Korea Herald, working with food delivery platforms to identify isolated customers, because single-person households are more likely to order through delivery services.

It will launch new community spaces, called Seoul Heart Convenience Stores, which will "offer lonely people a spot to enjoy simple meals", said The Independent, and residents will be offered a checklist to assess their social isolation levels and the chance to speak to counsellors.

The 365 Seoul Challenge will connect big events in the city to a points system, so participants are rewarded with tickets to attractions like the Seoul Skyway or Botanic Park. Seoul will also launch community-based networking options for elderly residents, such as cooking classes, exercise classes, or meal box provisions to help them with social isolation.