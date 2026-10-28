What is ‘circadian depression’?

Scientists suggest one in four people with depression could fall into new subtype linked to a disrupted body clock

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Photo collage illustration of a woman sleeping, a clock face, the Sun and diagram of Earth&#039;s orbit around the Sun
Circadian depression seems to affect women more than men
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The link between depression and disrupted daily rhythms has long been recognised. But research has now suggested there is a whole new subtype of depression – “circadian depression” – caused by “people’s body clocks being out of whack”, said New Scientist.

It affects an estimated one in four people with severe depression, according to a large-scale population and genetics study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry. But treatment with standard antidepressants like SSRIs seems to be less effective, and causes more side effects.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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