The Explainer

Colorectal cancer is more deadly for young people. Scientists may know why.

A new study sheds light on aggressive early-onset colorectal cancer

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Doctor holding a blue ribbon with a human Colon anatomy model
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, represented by a blue ribbon
(Image credit: Panuwat Dangsungnoen / Getty Images)

For years, scientists have been stumped by the rise of early-onset colorectal cancer, which appears to be more treatment-resistant than in older patients. A new study may have discovered distinct biological traits that prove the cancers are indeed different.

What did the study uncover?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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