How Southwark was the Beverly Hills of Londinium

The 'world's most difficult jigsaw puzzle' reveals south London's glamorous history

Photo collage of a bronze statue of a Roman general, an old map of Londinium, and various ancient mosaics
Luxurious Londinium villa: the painted frescoes expand our knowledge of Roman life in Britain
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Archaeologists have pieced together thousands of ancient fragments that suggest that Southwark was once the "Beverly Hills of Roman London".

The South London borough has "always been seen as the scruffier, rough-around-the-edges" part of the capital, said The Times, but this "extraordinary" new finding suggests that its backstory is "a little grander than originally thought".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸