Subscribe & SaveSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Speed Reads
diamonds are forever

While mining for engagement ring materials, man finds 2.2-carat diamond

The design for a diamond ring.

iStock

byCatherine Garcia
May 28, 2021

Christian Liden already struck gold, and earlier this month, he found the diamond necessary to finish a ring for his fiancée.

Liden knew he wanted to design a ring for his bride-to-be using materials he mined. Over the last five years, Liden has panned for gold, and after he discovered enough to create a band, he moved on to the diamond. Earlier this month, he traveled from his home in Washington to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, and on day three, after an hour of searching, he found a triangular stone.

"I saw it shining as soon as I turned the screen over and immediately knew it was a diamond," Liden said in a news release. "I was shaking so bad, I asked my buddy to grab it out of the gravel for me." The stone was a 2.2-carat, one-of-a-kind yellow diamond. Liden isn't done yet — on his way back to Washington, he will stop in Nevada to mine for opals, as he wants to create another ring for his fiancée with various stones he found during his mining adventure. 

Recommended

The week's good news: May 27, 2021
It wasn't all bad!

The week's good news: May 27, 2021

Judge who gave former drug dealer a 2nd chance swears him in as a lawyer
Lady Justice and the scales of justice.
it wasn't all bad

Judge who gave former drug dealer a 2nd chance swears him in as a lawyer

Florida man found purpose by watching the sunrise every day from the same spot
The sun rises over the ocean.
it wasn't all bad

Florida man found purpose by watching the sunrise every day from the same spot

Treatment restored limited vision to degenerative eye disease patients
A woman&#039;s eye.
it wasn't all bad

Treatment restored limited vision to degenerative eye disease patients

Most Popular

Stephen Colbert mocks Rand Paul in song on behalf of pop star Richard Marx
Richard Marx and Rand Paul
Last Night on Late Night

Stephen Colbert mocks Rand Paul in song on behalf of pop star Richard Marx

Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after audit criticism
Katie Hobbs.
arizona audit

Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after audit criticism

Pitt wins joint custody of children with Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Pitt v. Jolie

Pitt wins joint custody of children with Jolie