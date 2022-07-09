World leaders react to Shinzo Abe's assassination

Monarchs, presidents, and prime ministers around the world paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he was assassinated Friday.

Abe died after being shot with a homemade firearm while campaigning for a candidate from his Liberal Democratic Party ahead of Sunday's parliamentary elections. Police have charged 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami with Abe's murder.

Queen Elizabeth II said Abe's "love for Japan, and his desire to forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom, were clear." King Abdullah II of Jordan praised Abe as a "great leader" and a "true friend."

President Biden said the long-serving prime minister's death was "a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his "deepest condolences." French President Emmanuel Macron called Abe "a great prime minister" who "worked to bring balance to the world."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Saturday a national day of mourning for Abe, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed him as "a giant on the world stage."