Amy Schneider now has the 2nd-longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history

Amy Schneider has made even more Jeopardy! history.

Schneider, an engineering manager from California, on Monday's episode of Jeopardy! won her 39th straight game, setting a new record for the second-longest winning streak ever. She has now won more consecutive games than anyone in the quiz show's history other than Ken Jennings, who's currently hosting.

Schneider previously made history by becoming the first woman to win $1 million on Jeopardy!, as well as only the fourth person to do so in regular-season play. She's also the first transgender person to qualify for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. Her historic run comes after Matt Amodio went on an epic winning streak in 2021, racking up 38 straight wins and $1.5 million. Streaks like that don't come along on Jeopardy! too often, so it was rather astonishing to see Amodio's record be broken by another champion just a few months later.

The next major milestone Schneider could pass would be topping Amodio's total winnings of $1,518,601; as of Monday's show, her winnings stand at $1,319,800. Becoming the top player in terms of consecutive games won, though, is still a ways away. Jennings holds that record with his famous 74-game winning streak from 2004. Jennings is also the highest earning player in regular-season play with $2.5 million.

Schneider spoke with Good Morning America on Monday ahead of her latest win, reflecting on "representing the entire community of trans people" on the show by being a "smart, confident woman and doing something super normal like being on Jeopardy!" She also admitted she's "a little bit intimidated" by the idea of having to face Amodio in the next Tournament of Champions.

"When I first started, I wasn't sure if I might be going up against Matt Amodio, and I was really hoping I wouldn't," she said. "And now it turns out I'm going to have to anyway. It's going to be really challenging."