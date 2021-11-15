Biden signs bipartisan infrastructure bill into law: 'America is moving again'

Finally, President Biden has signed into law the much-debated, long-awaited bipartisan infrastructure bill, a $1.2 trillion measure "aimed at improving the country's roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections," per The Washington Post.

President Biden Signs Infrastructure Bill pic.twitter.com/aBwsq1iPob — CSPAN (@cspan) November 15, 2021

Biden was joined at the White House on Monday by Capitol Hill Republicans and Democrats, as well as visiting lawmakers and citizens.

"Here in Washington, we've heard countless speeches, promises and white papers from experts," said Biden in his speech. "But today, we're finally getting this done."

He added, "My message to the American people is this: America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better."