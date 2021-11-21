Biden says he's running again, but does he mean it?

President Biden has assured key donors and allies at a fundraising event that he plans to run for a second presidential term in 2024, the Washington Post reported. If elected, he would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day, shattering the record currently held by Ronald Reagan, who was 73.

This announcement comes amid concerns over Vice President Kamala Harris' 28 percent job approval rating. The Week columnist W. James Antle suggested Friday that, if Biden does run again, he might even face pressure to drop Harris from the ticket. On the other hand, if she remains on the ticket and Biden fails to complete his second term for any reason, Vice President Harris would become President Harris. This would give her the advantage of running as the incumbent in 2028.

Some high-level Democrats, as well as a host of commentators, have expressed concerns about the president's health in a second term. The 2024 campaign will likely require far more physical strain and public exposure than the relatively easy-going race the COVID 19 lockdowns enabled him to run, and the average life expectancy for an American male is only 78 years. Biden's critics frequently allege that his mental acuity is already slipping.

Other anonymous sources inside the party told the Post they doubted whether a Biden 2024 campaign would ever materialize. Biden's stated intention to run again seemed to them like an insincere but necessary strategy to avoid turning himself into a "lame duck."

The Democratic National Committee has done nothing to lay the groundwork for a contested 2024 primary. By this time four years ago, they had already begun preparations.