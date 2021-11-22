4 in 10 voters fear Biden's Build Back Better package will make inflation worse

Though about half of American voters support Democrats' sweeping social safety net and climate change package, roughly 4 in 10 voters also worry the agenda will worsen inflationary pressures, despite President Biden's continued assurances to the contrary, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll reveals.

Forty-nine percent of voters are on board with the agenda — when broken down by party, that shakes out to 80 percent of Democrats, 41 percent of independents and 20 percent of Republicans. 71 percent of Republicans oppose the package.

As for inflation, 43 percent of voters fear the roughly $2 trillion plan will make inflation "worse," versus "26 percent who think it will make inflation better and 15 percent who say they think it will have no impact," writes Morning Consult. Roughly half (48 percent) of independent voters and 74 percent of Republican voters worry about causing inflation, while 45 percent of Democrats believe Biden's plan will improve such pressures.

Morning Consult and Politico surveyed 1,999 registered voters from Nov. 20-21, 2021. Results have a margin of error of two percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult.