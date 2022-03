see it here

Click the video below to watch C-SPAN's coverage of President Biden's first State of the Union address, which begins at 9 p.m. EST.

Biden's speech can also be streamed live at WH.gov/sotu. After his remarks, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) will deliver a response on behalf of the Working Families Party, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) will deliver the Republican Party's rebuttal.

The speech can also be viewed on ABC, CBS, MSNBC, Fox News, CNN, and PBS.