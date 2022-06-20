Should Biden be doing more interviews with the press?

By now, President Biden's press-avoidant demeanor should come as no surprise. He's thus far done far fewer interviews than his predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, while making headlines for his likewise limited number of solo press conferences. The Associated Press on Thursday managed a 30-minute sit-down with the president, but even such a brief on-the-record conversation has become increasingly rare. Here's what politicos have to say about Biden's arms-length approach to the Fourth Estate.

The coverage might help

Biden's polling low, and keeping quiet might not be helping his case, columnist James Freeman wrote recently for The Wall Street Journal. It's an interesting take from Freeman, who notes as much, considering "this column has been urging [Biden] to avoid public speaking, at least when the topic is important," Freeman wrote.

"But it also has to be acknowledged that, risky as it may be, [Biden] now has a major media opportunity that could help him serve the country and help himself politically," Freeman mused. For example, delivering in prime time "a full-throated defense of Supreme Court justices and the institution of the judiciary" could have been a "great opportunity" to "win back independents and maybe even some Republicans," Freeman had suggested, considering drama surrounding the high court continues to dominate headlines. "If the president can stick to a prepared text and not discuss foreign policy, he could serve the country and change how many Americans view his presidency."

This works for Biden

Let's face it — "If you're Biden, press conference avoidance has been a winning political strategy," journalist Jack Shafer posited in Politico in March of 2021 shortly after Biden had finally scheduled his first presser. As the president discovered during his campaign, "the less people saw him, the more they liked him, and the more they liked him, the more willing they became to vote for him, and all the baying in the world is not going to cause Biden to unlearn that lesson."