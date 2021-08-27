Kanye West's latest listening party included controversial guests Marilyn Manson and DaBaby

For his latest listening party, Kanye West decided to bring out not one, but two hugely controversial guests.

West on Thursday night held a third listening party for his upcoming album Donda at Soldier Field in Chicago, and at one point, he was joined by a number of guests including Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, Deadline reports.

Both Manson and DaBaby have been engulfed in scandal in recent months. Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by a number of women, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department opened an investigation into the rocker in February. Four accusers have also filed lawsuits against Manson, including actress Esmé Bianco, who has accused him of rape and sexual battery. In July, he turned himself into police on assault charges.

Meanwhile, DaBaby has been under fire for making homophobic comments. At a festival in July, he told fans to shine the flashlights on their phones if they "didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks," per The Hollywood Reporter. He addressed the scandal at the listening party, rapping, "I said one thing they ain't like and … they threw me out like garbage," per NME.

West's listening party also included another big surprise: his ex-wife Kim Kardashian showing up wearing a wedding dress, TMZ reports — though according to TMZ, they aren't back together. Even though this was the third listening party West has held for Donda, the album has still not been released.

West drew criticism for his decision to include Manson and DaBaby at the listening party, which Consequence described as "some sort of s----y commentary on 'cancel culture.'" The Undefeated writer David Dennis Jr. also wrote that the photo of West, Manson, and DaBaby together was worth "a thousand words. And all of them are trash."