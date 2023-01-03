Kevin McCarthy lost the first- and second-round speaker votes. Here's what happens next.

After months of speculation, horse-trading, and acute grievance-airing, outgoing Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure both a first and second-round vote to become the next speaker of the House on Tuesday, ending 100 years of congressional precedent and throwing his party's narrow majority into chaos as Republicans scramble to address a growing schism from its rightmost flank. Here's everything you need to know:

What's happened so far?

With 19 Republicans voting against him in the first- and second-round ballots, McCarthy's hopes for a quick confirmation were dashed Tuesday by a small but influential pocket of far-right members of Congress — many of them members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, which helped scuttle his 2015 bid for the speakership — who had spent that morning in a fierce, and occasionally vulgar, back and forth during a contentious closed-door party meeting ahead of the votes. There, McCarthy himself acknowledged the likelihood that he would lose the first round vote, reportedly telling his colleagues, "oh yeah, 20 of you are against me, I know, I've heard it all."

Nevertheless, McCarthy projected confidence that he would ultimately become speaker, at one point laughing out loud at the resurrection of a long-rumored possibility that his chief lieutenant — incoming Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) — might supplant him for the gavel.

MCCARTHY just LAUGHS when @alivitali asks about a Speaker Scalise “We are going to have a good day today” pic.twitter.com/SDyAOe1GOs — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) January 3, 2023

Even after losing his vote, McCarthy appeared conspicuously upbeat:

Kevin McCarthy is all smiles after failing the reach the threshold of votes to be elected Speaker of the House on the first ballot. pic.twitter.com/SAFVFrd2hc — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2023

How did we get here?

McCarthy's ignominious first-round loss follows a series of significant concessions offered to his most vocal opponents. Of those negotiated allowances, perhaps none has been more contentious — or potentially significant — as his openness to lowering the threshold for a "motion to vacate," the legislative process by which House speakers are removed from their position. Under current House Rules, the majority of the GOP would need to call for a motion to vacate in order to trigger a speaker vote. However, McCarthy had reportedly agreed to lower that threshold to just five people, much to the chagrin of his backers, and to seemingly no avail for his opponents. Many conservatives both in and out of Congress have warned that not backing McCarthy would be — as former Speaker Newt Gingrich claimed — a choice between "him and chaos." Even staunch far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had cautioned that the party not solidifying behind McCarthy would be a "bad strategy" given their narrow majority.