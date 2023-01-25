Democrats prepare for war with Kevin McCarthy over House committee seats

"Two wrongs do not make a right. Speaker Pelosi took unprecedented actions last Congress to remove Reps. Greene and Gosar from their committees without proper due process. Speaker McCarthy is taking unprecedented actions this Congress to deny some committee assignments to the Minority without proper due process again," Indiana Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz said in a press release Tuesday. "As I spoke against it on the House floor two years ago, I will not support this charade again. Speaker McCarthy needs to stop 'bread and circuses' in Congress and start governing for a change." Speaking with CNN's Manu Raju, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) also suggested she wouldn't vote to remove Omar, citing her opposition to Greene and Gosar's removals, and adding that "I'm going to treat everybody equally, I want to be consistent on it." Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) shared a similar sentiment to Axios, saying, "I don't think tit for tat is necessary here," while Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) told the same publication that "I've never been a fan of [committee removals.] Members are elected by their districts. ... To throw them off just seems inappropriate." What are Omar, Schiff, and Swalwell saying? In a tripartite appearance on MSNBC's The Last Word earlier this week, all three Democrats targeted for removal by McCarthy struck a conspicuously defiant tone in the face of their then-potential ousting. "This is Kevin McCarthy's promise to the Marjorie Taylor Greenes in order to earn their vote," Schiff said. "He will bring payback because she was properly removed from her committee." Skip advert "There were both Democrats and Republicans that took a vote in favor of removing those two members for inciting violence," Omar added, pointing out that both Greene and Gosar were removed from their seats by a bipartisan majority. "I don't think that that will be the case in removing someone like me, who has had the opportunity to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee for the last two terms, who is now set to be ranking on the Africa Subcommittee as the first and only African-born member of Congress." Swalwell, meanwhile, suggested that his removal from the Intelligence Committee could ultimately come back to haunt McCarthy, promising to use his newly cleared schedule to make life much more difficult for the already embattled speaker. "He's going to regret the day that he has given me more free time ... because I'm not going to be quiet. I'm not going to back down. I'm with Mr. Schiff and Ms. Omar in the breach. I'm going to do everything I can over the next two years to hold Mr. McCarthy and the people struck this corrupt bargain with accountable whether it's inside the House, or outside putting us back in the majority in the midterms of 2024."