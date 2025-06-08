Cannabis: should it be decriminalised?

London Drugs Commission report says current rules are wasting police officers' time and souring police-community relations

A man smoking a joint at the annual 420 day rally in London's Hyde Park in 2018
In practice, most cannabis offences have already been 'quietly decriminalised'
(Image credit: Matthew Chattle / Future Publishing / Getty Images)
By
published

Over recent years, more than 30 countries, including Portugal and Germany, and numerous US states, have either decriminalised or fully legalised recreational cannabis use. Is it time London joined them? The city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, believes so, said Esther Addley in The Guardian.

Last week he endorsed the findings of his London Drugs Commission, led by the Labour peer Charlie Falconer, which recommended that the possession of small amounts of natural cannabis should be decriminalised (under the proposed change, those producing or supplying the drug would still be breaking the law).

