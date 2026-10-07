A timeline of Grenfell

As manslaughter, fraud and misconduct charges filed, we look at the key events in the nine-year wait for justice

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Grenfell Tower fire
Just before 1am on 14 June 2017, fire broke out in the kitchen of a fourth-floor flat at the 23-storey tower block in north Kensington
(Image credit: Gurbuz Binici / Getty Images)

The criminal investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire has reached a “milestone moment”, according to a senior Metropolitan Police officer, almost a decade after the west London tragedy in which 72 people died.

Prosecutors have been asked by the Met to consider charges including manslaughter, fraud and misconduct in public office against 20 companies and organisations, and 54 individuals. Among those bodies referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) are the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, although the government department, unlike the local council, is immune from prosecution.

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