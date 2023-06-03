How different companies have handled backlash against their LGBTQ+ initiatives

June 1 marked the start of Pride Month, a time when many companies and brands enact inclusive initiatives or product lines in honor of LGBTQ+ communities nationwide. Recently, however, such corporate projects have been increasingly enveloped by a swell of (mostly) conservative and far-right backlash, pushing companies to either acquiesce and roll back their plans or weather the storm and stand strong in their support.

Below, we've rounded up a few brands that have found themselves at the center of a Pride-related revolt and how they've responded.

Target

Target, one of the nation's largest retailers, recently rolled out a large section of LGBTQ+ clothing and other inclusive products for Pride Month, something they have been doing for a while. In 2023, however, the Pride section drew the ire of conservatives, with some on the right calling for a boycott of Target. Many conservative pundits backed the proposed boycott, with former GOP congressional candidate Robby Starbuck saying women should tell "friends they won't shop there because Target pushed trans products onto little kids," Newsweek reported.

Following the backlash, Target announced it would pull some of its pride merchandise from shelves. However, the company said in a press release that they were pulling the products not because of the boycott itself, but because they've "experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work." The company added that it was "moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community."

Anheuser-Busch

In perhaps the most nationally recognized incident, conservatives called for a boycott of Anheuser-Busch after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney partnered with Bud Light for an advertisement. Notable faces on the right, like Kid Rock and Travis Kitt, openly lashed out against the beer brand as a result. Even former President Donald Trump — who owns up to $5 million in Anheuser-Busch stock, Insider reported — weighed in on the drama.