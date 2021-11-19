Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: No views

A dorm.

Van Tilburg, Banvard & Soderbergh, AIA

byThe Week Staff
November 19, 2021

This week's question: A proposed $1.5 billion dormitory at the University of California at Santa Barbara, designed by billionaire investor Charlie Munger, is being compared to an 11-story prison because 94 percent of the tiny rooms have no windows. In seven words or fewer, please come up with a snappy slogan to persuade students to move into "Dormzilla."

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Dog show

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "No views" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 26. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

