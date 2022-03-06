Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 scenic homes beside rivers

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
March 6, 2022

Embudo, New Mexico

House

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom home on the Rio Grande comes with its own beach and mountain views. The 1998 adobe-style house, designed by Greg Allegretti, incorporates the site's original log cabin and includes four fireplaces, a screened sleeping porch, and two main bedroom suites, one with a dressing room and one with a soaking tub. 

House

Courtesy image

The 2.6-acre property has stands of cottonwood, fruit trees, lawns, patios, an outbuilding, two private wells, and surface irrigation rights. $1,950,000. Victoria Markley, Sotheby's International Realty/Santa Fe, (505) 927-3229.

South Berwick, Maine

House

Courtesy image

The floor-to-ceiling windows of this six-bedroom home overlook the con-fluence of the Salmon Falls and Great Works rivers and its rich wildlife. The extensively renovated 1840s timber-frame farmhouse has an open kitchen and living area, a passively cooled wine cellar, a media room, a workshop, and a main suite with soaking tub and walk-through closet. 

House

Courtesy image

The 6.6-acre landscaped property includes a detached barn with three garage bays and a two-bedroom guest quarters with kitchenette. $4,850,000. Anne Erwin, Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 370-5406.

Weston, Connecticut

House

Courtesy image

This 252-year-old gristmill turned five-bedroom home was powered by the Saugatuck River. The Coley Mill house features the original exposed-beam ceilings and posts, hardwood floors, and fireplace, a screened porch, a chef's kitchen with island, and a separate two-bay garage with an overhead one-bedroom apartment. 

House

Courtesy image

The old millrace runs near the house, and the 2.5-acre wooded property is landscaped with lawns, country gardens, and a natural-rock swimming pool. $2,200,000. Genevieve Schettino, Brown Harris Stevens/Luxury Portfolio International, (203) 604-5270.

Fort Myers, Florida

House

Courtesy image

Set on the banks of the Caloosahatchee, this four-bedroom contemporary home is part of the boating community Town and River. The house has 12-foot ceilings, a fitness room, a media room with surround sound and wet bar, and a kitchen with island, wine cooler, and walk-in pantry. 

House

Courtesy image

The lot includes a negative-edge pool with infinity-edge spa, sculpted waterfall, and slide; a lanai with kitchen and grill; and a boat dock. $4,750,000. Kevin Kuehl, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (239) 207-6792.

Nyack, New York

House

Courtesy image

The four-bedroom Victorian known as the Green House overlooks the Hudson River, with water views from two floors. Completely restored inside and out, the circa-1874 former farmhouse features the original decorated coffered ceilings, two ornate wood-burning fireplaces, carved-wood staircase, and cherrywood floors; a French country kitchen with chef's appliances; a formal dining room; and a covered front porch. 

House

Courtesy image

The lot includes a stone patio and terraced gardens with specimen trees. $1,039,000. Nancy Swaab, Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, (845) 641-6583.

Mahomet, Illinois

House

Courtesy image

This two-bedroom log cabin sits beside the Sangamon River. The house has wood-paneled ceilings and walls, hardwood floors, central air and heat, two cast-iron fireplaces, an open kitchen and living room, a primary bedroom with spa tub and balcony with river views, an enclosed porch, and a full basement with laundry, double sinks, and flex room. 

House

Courtesy image

The 5.9-acre gated forest lot includes lawns, decorative stone landscaping, a shed, and parking for two cars. $439,500. Brian Hannon, RE/MAX Realty, (217) 202-0920.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

On parenting as history starts up again
Holding hands.
Carrie McKean

On parenting as history starts up again

The Week contest: Pet food
Eating dog food.
Feature

The Week contest: Pet food

How I 'learned' to read
A book.
Nicole Phillip

How I 'learned' to read

6 sun-drenched homes in Los Angeles
Home
Feature

6 sun-drenched homes in Los Angeles

Most Popular

How cheap tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' Ukraine military convoy
Russian military vehicle
The experts you meet along the way

How cheap tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' Ukraine military convoy

Jon Stewart goes after Tucker Carlson over Putin remarks
Jon Stewart
moment of zen

Jon Stewart goes after Tucker Carlson over Putin remarks

Ukrainian Mila Kunis launches $30 million fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
'unjust attack on humanity'

Ukrainian Mila Kunis launches $30 million fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher