The Week contest: Vomit job

This week's question: To help certain patients overcome their phobia of vomiting, a clinic in Amsterdam wants to hire someone who can regurgitate on command. What should that person's job title be?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Vomit job" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 30 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.