Teen buys cafe she's been waitressing at for past 4 years

In just four years, Chloe Campbell went from waiting tables on weekends at The Coffee Pot to owning the cafe.

The 19-year-old was only 15 when she started working at The Coffee Pot in Dufftown, Scotland. Campbell said her parents taught her at a young age how important it is to save money, and she put most of her paychecks into a savings account.

Last September, Campbell was chatting with the owner about one day opening her own cafe, "and she said, 'You could have this place,'" Campbell told BBC News. "So I took the offer. When I got the opportunity I just knew that I had to go for it and see what happens. I just knew I couldn't say no."

All of her saving paid off, as Campbell was able to take over the business and pay the monthly lease. She is now learning how to take care of the paperwork and manage The Coffee Pot's six employees, and said once she is "on my feet a bit more," she'll be adding her own twist to the cafe and its menu — but won't change the staples. "We have a lot of regulars," Campbell said. "Everything is made here. Our cakes are very popular — especially the strawberry tarts."